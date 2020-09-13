State reports 3,139 new cases, 1,855 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

13 September 2020 21:31 IST

14 deaths added to ‘provisional’ list

The State on Sunday reported 3,139 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,855 recoveries.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 34,786.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 1,08,278. With total recoveries reaching 77,703, the number of patients currently being treated is 30,072.

Another 14 deaths were added to the “provisional” death list taking the toll to 439. These deaths occurred between August 17 and September 9.

Eight of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram, two each from Kollam and Ernakulam and one each from Thrissur and Palakkad.

Of the new cases, 94% – 2,977 out of the new 3,139 cases – are locally acquired infections and these include infections reported in 56 health-care workers, of whom 16 are in Thiruvananthapuram and 13 in Kannur. In 251 new cases, no epidemiological link to the infection could be established.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 412 cases, Kozhikode 399, Malappuram 378, Ernakulam 326, Alappuzha 252, Kannur 234, Palakkad 233, Kollam 205, Kottayam 196, Thrissur 182, Kasaragod 124, Pathanamthitta 102, Wayanad 56 and Idukki 40.

The number of hotspots at present is 607.