State reports 2,786 new COVID-19 cases

The State on Sunday reported 2,786 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 17,328 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day was 16.08%

The case graph is expected to rise further in the next few weeks. The State had reported over 3,200 cases for five consecutive days till Saturday. The dip in cases was because of the dip in testing on Sunday.

Ernakulam continues to report the highest number of cases with 574 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 534, Kottayam 348, Kozhikode 233, Pathanamthitta 222 and Kollam 213 cases.

Active cases in the State rose to 22,278, the highest number to have been reported in the State after March 2. Five more COVID deaths were reported on the day, taking the cumulative toll to 69,889.

The State has till date reported 66,01,884 COVID cases.