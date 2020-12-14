State reports 2,707 new cases, test positivity dips to 8.49%

Thiruvananthapuram

14 December 2020 21:10 IST

As the Monday phenomenon played out yet again, the number of samples tested and new COVID-19 cases dipped steeply in the State, reporting 2,707 new cases when 31,893 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Test positivity rate stood at 8.49%.

With the State reporting 4,481 recoveries on Monday, the active case pool in the State dipped further to 57,640 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported in the State till date is 6,11,600.

With the addition of 24 more deaths, the State’s cumulative COVID toll now stands at 2,647. Kozhikode reported eight deaths while Palakkad seven, Ernakulam five, while Thiruvananthapuram, Wayanad and Kottayam reported one death each.

Critically ill

Official figures also put the number of critically ill COVID patients undergoing treatment in ICUs in various hospitals in the State at 822, with 206 requiring ventilator support.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, 2,656 are locally acquired infections, while in 51 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State. Among the locally acquired infections, 328 cases could not be traced to a known source of infection, while 37 were health-care workers.

Among districts, Malappuram reported 441 cases, Ernakulam 343, Thrissur 268, Kottayam 252, Thiruvananthapuram 222, Alappuzha 220, Kozhikode 219, Palakkad 190, Kollam 160, Kannur 136, Pathanamthitta 133, Wayanad 61, Idukki 47, and Kasaragod 15 cases.