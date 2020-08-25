State reports 2,375 fresh cases

181 of those hospitalised are being treated in ICUs

The State reported 2,375 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,456 recoveries on Tuesday.

The cumulative case burden ever since the outbreak began in January has reached 61,879. Having made 40,339 recoveries till date, the number of people currently under treatment in various hospitals is 21,232.

The Health Department has confirmed that 181 of those hospitalised are being treated in ICUs, with 55 of them on ventilator support.

With 10 more deaths confirmed as COVID-19 by the Health Department, the toll has reached 244. Two deaths each were reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha and Malappuram, while one death each was reported in Wayanad and Kozhikode.

Of the new cases reported, 2,196 cases were locally acquired infections. This includes 49 health-care workers. In 174 cases, the authorities have not traced the infection to any known source of infection.

On Tuesday, Malappuram overtook Thiruvananthapuram to report the highest number of cases among districts, with 454 cases. Locally acquired infection constituted 428 cases, 15 of them being health-care workers.

Thiruvananthapuram has 391 cases, of which 388 cases, including that of 10 health-care workers are a result of local transmission. Two more districts had over 200 cases, Kozhikode with 260 and Thrissur with 227 cases.

Among the remaining districts, Alappuzha has 170 cases, Ernakulam 163, Palakkad 152, Kannur 150, Kasaragod 99, Pathanamthitta 93, Kollam 87, Kottayam 86, Wayanad 37 and Idukki 6 cases.

The State has quarantined over 1.83 lakh people, of whom 17,010 with mild symptoms are being isolated in hospitals. The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 34,344.

The State currently has a total of 619 hotspots as on Tuesday.