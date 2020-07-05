State reports 225 new cases

Kerala reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the cumulative case burden in the State reaching 5,429. Of the new cases, 51 are cases of local transmission, while the rest 174 are imported ones.

Many districts are reporting an increase in cases of local transmission, with the authorities unable to link many of these cases to a particular source of infection.

Local transmission of COVID-19 is rampant in Thiruvananthapuram with 22 out of the 27 new cases reported on Sunday contracting the disease from the locality. Of the 22 cases, 14 have no epidemiological link.

The 51 cases of local transmission in the State also include cases diagnosed in seven Defence Security Corps and two CISF jawans in Kannur, two BSF jawans in Thrissur, and two ship crew.

The State reported 126 recoveries on Sunday. The number of active cases now is 2,228. The total number of recoveries in the State so far is 3,174. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 7,461.