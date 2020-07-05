State reports 225 new cases

Kerala reported 225 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the cumulative case burden in the State reaching 5,429. Of the new cases, 51 are cases of local transmission, while the rest 174 are imported ones.
Many districts are reporting an increase in cases of local transmission, with the authorities unable to link many of these cases to a particular source of infection.
Local transmission of COVID-19 is rampant in Thiruvananthapuram with 22 out of the 27 new cases reported on Sunday contracting the disease from the locality. Of the 22 cases, 14 have no epidemiological link.
The 51 cases of local transmission in the State also include cases diagnosed in seven Defence Security Corps and two CISF jawans in Kannur, two BSF jawans in Thrissur, and two ship crew.
The State reported 126 recoveries on Sunday. The number of active cases now is 2,228. The total number of recoveries in the State so far is 3,174. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 7,461.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath