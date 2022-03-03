State reports 2,222 new COVID-19 cases

The State on Thursday reported 2,222 new COVID-19 cases when 36,061 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The active case pool continues to drop and has reached 19,051. A total of 4,673 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 8.4% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Just over 1,500 persons are hospitalised now. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals is 1,542. New hospital admissions was 224.

The current ICU occupancy in both public and private hospitals is 326. The ventilator occupancy has dipped to 97.

The State declared 73 COVID deaths, of which three occurred within the last 24 hours and 70 were deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours.

The State also added 88 pending COVID deaths to the official list as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative case fatality rose to 65,758. Of these, 30,329 (46.1%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,06,655 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 432, Ernakulam 354, Kottayam 213, Kollam 197, Kozhikode 197, Thrissur 126, Idukki 118, Alappuzha 114, Malappuram 102, Pathanamthitta 100, Wayanad 89, Kannur 85, Palakkad 70 and Kasaragod 45.