State reports 2,055 new cases

Test positivity rate goes up to 3.93%

The State on Saturday added 2,055 new cases of COVID-19 to its tally, when 52,288 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative case burden to 11,15,777.

The test positivity rate went up to 3.93%.

With 2,084 recoveries being reported, the active case pool registered 24,231 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported has risen to 10,86,669.

The addition of 14 new deaths which took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities took the cumulative toll to 4,553.

Ernakulam reported four deaths, Alappuzha and Kottayam three each, Kannur two while one death each was reported from Kollam and Wayanad.

The number of critically ill COVID patients who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals has come down to 439, according to official reports, with 138 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 2,055 new cases reported, 1,798 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in 25 health-care workers. In 82 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 175 infections.

Among districts, Kozhikode reported the maximum number of new cases with 263 cases, Ernakulam 247, Kannur 222, Kottayam 212, Thrissur 198, Thiruvananthapuram 166, Kollam 164, Malappuram 140, Palakkad 103, Pathanamthitta 80, Kasaragod 78, Alappuzha 62, Idukki 62 and Wayanad 58.