State reports 2,010 new cases

5,283 persons recover from infection

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph continued to dip and on Monday, the State reported 2,010 new COVID-19 cases when 29,545 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The active case pool in the State is dropping steadily and on Monday, the number of patients dipped to 26,560. A total of 5,283 persons recovered from the disease on the day. About 7.7% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

Fewer than 2,000 persons are hospitalised in the State with COVID-19 now. The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals has dwindled to 1,992. New hospital admissions on Monday, however, seemed to rise and 544 persons were newly admitted with COVID-19 on the day.

The current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in hospitals has reduced to 412. The ventilator occupancy also dropped to 128.

On Monday, the State declared 49 COVID deaths, of which seven occurred within 24 hours.

In districts

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 332 cases, Ernakulam 324, Kottayam 194, Kozhikode 186, Kollam 152, Thrissur 135, Pathanamthitta 120, Alappuzha 113, Idukki 111, Kannur 89, Malappuram 81, Wayanad 63, Palakkad 77 and Kasaragod 33 cases.