State reports 193 new cases, two more deaths take toll to 27

06 July 2020 20:36 IST

35 cases of local transmission reported on Monday

Kerala reported 193 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. With 167 recoveries, the number of active cases in the State now is 2,252.

With the death of an 82-year-old Saudi returnee in Manjeri Government Medical College hospital and that of a 66-year-old trader in Ernakulam market with no travel history at Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, on Monday, the death toll in the State now is 27.

A total of 5,622 people have so far tested positive for COVID-19 in the State ever since the outbreak began. Of these 3,341 people are reported to have recovered.

However, local transmission of COVID-19 continues unabated in the State with many resulting in family clusters while in the case of several others the authorities have not been able to establish an epidemiological link.

On Monday also 35 cases out of the newly reported 193 cases were instances of local transmission wherein people with no travel history contracted the disease from the community. The remaining 157 are imported cases of infection.

Triple lockdown

The capital city remains under triple lockdown since early hours on Monday, following a surge in local transmission. The disease transmission has been fast and intense in Thiruvananthapuram district with 22 out of the 27 new cases reported on Sunday being cases that were acquired by people from the community and 14 of which could not be linked to any known source of infection.

On Monday also, four out of the seven new cases in Thiruvananthapuram were cases that were picked up from the community.

The number of persons under quarantine and surveillance in the State now is 1,83, 291, of whom, 2,075 with mild COVID-like symptoms are isolated in hospitals in various districts.

The State has steadily been increasing the daily testing and in the last 24 hours has tested 9,927 samples. The number of hot spots ion the State now is 157.