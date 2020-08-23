State reports 1,908 new cases

Five more deaths take cumulative toll to 223

Kerala reported 1,908 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. The cumulative case burden of the State has risen to 58,262.

With 37,649 persons having recovered from their disease, the number of active cases or the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals now is 20,330.

The cumulative death toll rose to 223 with the Health Department confirming five more deaths as due to COVID-19. Two of these deaths were reported from Thiruvananthapuram and one each from Kozhikode, Kollam and Alappuzha.

Locally-acquired infections constituted 1,768 cases out of the 1,908 new cases reported on Sunday. This includes cases reported amongst 50 health-care workers. In 160 cases, no epidemiological linkages could be established.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported 397 cases, of which 384 cases, including that of 17 health-care workers, were locally-acquired infections.

Alappuzha reported 241 cases, Ernakulam 200, Malappuram 186, Kannur 143, Kollam 133, Kozhikode 119, Thrissur 116, Kottayam 106, Pathanamthitta 104, Kasaragod 85, Palakkad 39, Idukki 29 and Wayanad 10 cases.

The State has tested 36,353 samples in the last 24 hours using various diagnostic modalities. The number of persons currently quarantined is 1,82,525, of whom, 16,529 are isolated in hospitals.

The areas designated as hotspots has gone up to 622.