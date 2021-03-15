State reports 1,792 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

15 March 2021 00:18 IST

3,238 recoveries, TPR at 3.54%

Kerala reported 1,792 new cases of COVID-19 when 50,565 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, taking the State’s cumulative case burden, ever since the pandemic began, to 10,91,270 on Sunday. The test positivity rate (TPR), which has been below 4% since the past one week, was 3.54%.

With 3,238 recoveries on Sunday, the active case pool dropped again to reach 29,478 cases. The cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began has risen to 10,57,097.

On Sunday, the addition of 15 recent deaths to the official list took the State’s cumulative COVID-19 toll till date to 4,396.

Pathanamthitta, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Kannur and Kasaragod reported two deaths each while one death each was reported in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Kozhikode.

The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients in the State currently being treated in ICUs in hospitals in the State dropped below 500 for the first time in several months to 496 on Sunday, according to official reports, with 154 of them requiring ventilator assistance.

Of the 1,792 new cases reported on Sunday, 1,606 cases are believed to be locally acquired infections, through contact with other infected persons. This includes infections reported in nine healthcare workers. In 43 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel to other States. No history of travel or contact with infected persons are reported or known in the case of 143 infections

Most in Kozhikode

Kozhikode reported the most number of new cases with 288, Kollam 188, Kottayam 161, Thiruvananthapuram 161, Kannur 151, Malappuram 151, Pathanamthitta 137, Ernakulam 132, Alappuzha 112, Thrissur 108, Kasaragod 65, Idukki 59, Wayanad 40 and Palakkad 39.