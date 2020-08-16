State reports 1,530 new cases, 1,099 recoveries

The State on Sunday reported 1,530 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,099 recoveries.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 44,415. The number of patients undergoing treatment has risen to 15,310. A total of 28,878 persons have recovered from their disease so far.

With the increase in case burden, the proportion of mortality too is on the rise. On Sunday, the Health Department confirmed 10 more deaths, taking the official toll to 156.

Five of the deaths are from Kannur, two in Ernakulam and one each in Pathanamthitta, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

Of the new cases, nearly 92% — 1,404 cases — are locally acquired infections, with 53 cases being that of health-care workers. In 100 cases, the infection could not be traced to any known source of infection.

Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of 519 new cases, of which 23 are that of health-care workers. All except nine cases are locally acquired infections.

The cases reported from other districts are Malappuram 221, Kozhikode 118, Alappuzha 86, rnakulam 123, Kollam 81, Thrissur 30), Kasaragod 81, Palakkad 29, Kannur 52, Pathanamthitta 44, Wayanad 49, Kottayam 100 and Idukki 30.

The State has put over 1.62 lakh people on quarantine, of whom 13,424 with mild symptoms have been isolated in various hospitals.

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 30,123. The number of hotspots has risen to 568.