State reports 14 new cases on Sunday

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to spiral up in the State, with 14 more testing positive for the disease on Sunday.

While 12 of these are imported cases of infection, two cases, including that of a health care worker, were picked up from the community. Malappuram accounted for four of the cases, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Kannur had two cases each, while Kollam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kasaragod reported one case each.

Of the 14 new cases, two had returned from the Gulf and 10 had come from Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. The case in Kollam is that of a health worker and the one in Ernakulam is a Uttar Pradesh native, who had returned from Maldives.

A total of 101 COVID-19 patients are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in the State. So far, the State has reported 601 cases of COVID-19, of which 497 cases have already recovered.

Since May 7, when expatriates began to be allowed into the country, Kerala has received 60,612 of Non-Resident Keralites, of whom 3,467 had come through various airports, 1,033 through sea ports, 55,086 through border check-posts and 1,026 by trains.

The number of persons under surveillance in the State jumped from 48,825 to 62,529 overnight, of whom, 61,855 are quarantined in homes and 674 are in isolation in hospitals.

Till date, the State has tested samples from 45,027 persons, of which 43,200 have returned a negative result. As part of sentinel surveillance, another 5,009 samples from the community have also been tested, of which 4,764 have been negative.

The State has 23 hotspots at present, with the addition of Panamaram in Wayanad in the list.