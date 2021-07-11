State reports 12,220 cases, TPR at 10.48%

Thiruvananthapuram

11 July 2021 20:58 IST

12,502 recover, 97 more succumb to infection

Kerala reported 12,220 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 1,16,563 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (TPR) remained unchanged at 10.48%.

The State’s active case pool had 1,14,844 patients on the day with 12,502 patients recovering. The State on Sunday added 97 recent deaths to the official list of COVID-19 fatalities.

The number of patients newly hospitalised with COVID-19 increased to 2,279 and the total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe COVID-19 in hospitals increased to 24,854.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID-19 patients dipped to 1,943 and the number of patients requiring ventilator support to 707 from 744.

The cumulative case burden is 30,65,336 cases.

District-wise

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,861, Kozhikode 1,428, Thrissur 1,307, Ernakulam 1,128, Kollam 1,012, Thiruvananthapuram 1,009, Palakkad 909, Kannur 792, Kasaragod 640, Kottayam 609, Alappuzha 587, Wayanad 397, Pathanamthitta 299, and Idukki 242 cases.