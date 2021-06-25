Kerala

State reports 11,546 new cases, 11,056 recover

People wait for spot registration to get vaccinated at an Urban Public Health Center at Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.   | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Kerala reported 11,546 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday when 1,08,867 samples were tested over the past 24 hours. Test positivity rate is yet top go below 10% and registered 10.6% on the day.

With 11,056 patients reported to have recovered from their disease, the active case pool in the State now has 1,00,230 patients. The State’s active case pool is yet to register a significant dip, as the new cases reported daily and the daily recoveries have evened out.

The cumulative case fatality in the State now stands at 12,699 with the State adding 118 deaths, which occurred since the past two or three days, to the official toll list on Friday.

On Friday, 2,388 COVID patients were newly admitted to hospitals.

The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infection in hospitals in the State now stands at 25,983.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill COVID patients in the State, in both public and private hospitals was 2,368 on Friday, with those patients requiring ventilator support dropping to 923..

The cumulative case burden now stands at 28,65,871 cases.

Among the districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 1,374, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 1,291, Kollam 1,200, Thrissur 1.134, Ernakulam 1,112, Palakkad 1,061, Kozhikode 1,004, Kasaragod 729, Alappuzha, 660, Kannur 619, Kottayam 488, Pathanamthitta 432, Idukki 239 and Wayanad 203.


