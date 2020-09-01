State reports 1,140 new cases, 4 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram

01 September 2020 21:15 IST

Lower numbers attributed to lull in testing during Onam season

Kerala reported 1,140 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 76,525 cases. With the total number of recoveries having reached 53,649, the number of active cases or the number of persons under treatment in hospitals across Kerala now is 22,512.

The number of recoveries reported on Tuesday exceeded the number of fresh cases at 2,111.

The new cases reported in the State in the past two days have been much lower than the normal case graph in the past few weeks. This is attributed to the general lull in activities during the Onam holiday season, which also seems to have affected sample testing activities.

While 30,000 to 40,000 samples are sent for testing daily on regular days, these past two days, the samples being tested have been less than 20,000. The samples tested in the past 24 hours was only 14,137, which is reflected in the lower case number on Tuesday.

The State’s COVID toll is nearing 300 and stood at 298 on Tuesday, with the Health Department confirming four more deaths as due to the viral infection - one each from Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam and two from Kasaragod.

Over 95 % of the new cases — 1,090 of the 1,140 cases — were locally acquired infections with the source untraceable in 158 cases. This includes cases reported in 20 healthcare workers also.

Thiruvananthapuram reported 227 cases, Malappuram 191, Ernakulam 161, Kozhikode 155, Thrissur 133, Kannur 77, Kottayam 62, Palakkad 42, Alappuzha 32, Kollam 25, Kasaragod 15, Pathanamthitta 12, and Wayanad 8.

The number of persons being quarantined is over 1.77 lakh, of whom 19,094 with mild symptoms are isolated in hospitals.

The number of hotspots in the State at present is 580.