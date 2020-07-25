State reports 1,103 new cases

The State registered 1,103 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the cumulative case burden to 18,098.

While the steady rise in the new cases reported daily brings no cheer to the Health administration, the number of active cases were stabilised by the 1,049 recoveries that were reported on the same day.

Local transmission continues to drive the case burden in the State, with 875 out of the 1,103 cases being locally acquired infections, including 72 cases for which no epidemiological link has been found. These cases include 21 health-care workers.

The number of active cases or patients currently under treatment in hospitals in the State is 9,420. The number of recoveries so far has been 8,613.

Four more deaths

The death toll has reached 59, with two deaths reported from Kozhikode and one each from Ernakulam, Kasaragod and Palakkad.

As has been the trend since the past several days, Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum number of cases, with locally acquired infection accounting for 229 out of the 240 cases reported. The district also has the maximum number of active cases with 2,666 persons undergoing treatment in hospitals.

Kozhikode has 110 cases, Kasaragod (105), Alappuzha (102), Kollam (80), Ernakulam (79), Kottayam (77), Malappuram (68), Kannur (62), Pathanamthitta (52), Idukki (40), Thrissur (36), Palakkad 935) and Wayanad (17).

Over 1.54 lakh people are currently under quarantine in the State, of whom, 8,981 persons with mild COVID-like symptoms have been isolated in hospitals.

22,013 samples tested

The number of samples tested in the last 24 hours was 22,013.

More areas in the State have become hotspots now and the total number of hotspots now is 481.