ADVERTISEMENT

State releases ₹15 crore for paying off MVD arrears

February 28, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Giving a major relief to the public who had been waiting to get the printed driving license and registration certificates of vehicles from the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD), the Cabinet meeting held here on Wednesday decided to release ₹15 crore to clear the pending arrears the department owes to ITI Bengaluru and the Centre for Development of Imaging Technology (C-DIT).

The services have been hit since last November after the private firm engaged in the printing of the documents stopped the service in the wake of mounting arrears. The State owes ₹8.66 crore to ITI Bengaluru. The MVD is also liable to pay a service charge of ₹6.58 crore to the C-DIT since January 2023 for providing facility management services. The distribution of documents will be through the offices of the MVD as the department owes service charge arrears to the tune of around ₹6 crore to the postal department in connection with the despatching of documents by post.  As many as 10 lakhs documents were to be printed since November.  

Earlier, C-DIT - an autonomous body under the Department of Electronics and IT that offers facility management services for the MVD-  informed the MVD that all the facility management services rendered by the agency would be suspended from March 1 after the MVD failed to clear the accumulating arrears. The services were hit following the poor financial situation of the State government. The services were also disrupted despite the MVD collecting user fees from the public for delivering various services.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US