State rejects Amicus Curiae’s flood report

The State government has approached the Kerala High Court to reject the findings, conclusions and suggestions of the Amicus Curiae in the flood case and to accept his finding that the “main reason for the deluge was the extreme rainfall in the nature of one happened in 1924.”

The affidavit was filed by S. Murali, the Deputy Secretary, Water Resources Department of Kerala Government.

The report of Jacob P. Alex, the Amicus Curaie appointed by the Kerala High Court, had earlier blamed the State government for the massive floods that devastated the State.

Centre’s role

Objecting to the views of the Amicus Curiae that flood control was the primary responsibility of the State, the State government submitted that the official ignored the specific responsibilities of the Government of India in flood control/management, as laid in the National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2016, which was prepared and published under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The observation that the Union Government had only technical, advisory, catalytic and promotional roles in flood management, was incorrect, as the NDMP stated the roles and responsibilities of national and State governments and their agencies in flood management, the State submitted.

NDMP 2016

The Amicus Curiae, who relied on the documents prepared under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 in his report for supporting his findings, overlooked the NDMP 2016, which was a “more recent and more binding document for disaster risk reduction in the country,” the State submitted.

The State also submitted that the Amicus Curiae overlooked the difference between flood management and dam management.

The State government is in discussion with experts from the Netherlands, the country, which is the most renowned in water management techniques, for a pragmatic and usable forecasting system in flashy rivers.

Kerala had effectively responded to 2018 floods, which was acknowledged by the High Court as well as some bodies of the United Nations, the State submitted.