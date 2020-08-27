State reiterates demand to pay GST compensation

The State government has reiterated that the Centre should take loan and provide Goods and Service Tax (GST) compensation to the States.
Instead of increasing the cess or extending the cess collection for further period, Kerala is of the view that taking loans is the best option. But, the Centre should take loans instead of asking States and provide the pending compensation.
Addressing a press conference after the 41st GST Council meeting chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday, Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said the proposals put forward would lead to financial loss for the State. The Centre was of the view that the State should be able to absorb the loss of income, Dr. Isaac said.
The State would give its reply within seven days to the proposals put forward by the Centre after holding consultations with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other ministers, Dr. Isaac said.
Segregating the compensation as loss due to COVID-19 and loss due to GST was to avoid paying compensation, Dr. Isaac said.
The Centre was delaying the compensation for the last six months, he said. The State could be paid ₹2.5 lakh crore compensation as the Centre had provided ₹21 lakh crore for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Finance Minister said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath