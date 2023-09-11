ADVERTISEMENT

State registers 20% increase in domestic tourist footfall: Riyas

September 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Foreign tourist arrivals also registered a growth of 171.55% in the first half of the year.

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has attracted 1,06,83,643 visitors from within the country in the first six months this year, marking an increase of 20.1% from 88,95,593 domestic tourist arrivals during the same period last year, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Monday.

He added that the arrival of foreign tourists also registered a growth of 171.55% in the first half of the year. As many as 2,87,730 foreigners visited the State this year, while the corresponding figure last year was 1,05,960.

There had been a steady increase in revenue generated by the tourism sector from 2020 to 2022. The sector netted a revenue of ₹35,168.42 crore in 2022, much higher than ₹12,285.91 crore in 2021 and ₹11,335.96 crore in 2020.

The statistics compiled by the Tourism department showed that Ernakulam topped the list of districts in domestic tourist arrivals at 22,16,250 followed by Idukki (18,01,502), Thiruvananthapuram (17,21,264), Thrissur (11,67,788), Wayanad (8,71,664), and Kozhikode (6,74,237).

