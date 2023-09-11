HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

State registers 20% increase in domestic tourist footfall: Riyas

Foreign tourist arrivals also registered a growth of 171.55% in the first half of the year.

September 11, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala has attracted 1,06,83,643 visitors from within the country in the first six months this year, marking an increase of 20.1% from 88,95,593 domestic tourist arrivals during the same period last year, Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Monday.

He added that the arrival of foreign tourists also registered a growth of 171.55% in the first half of the year. As many as 2,87,730 foreigners visited the State this year, while the corresponding figure last year was 1,05,960.

There had been a steady increase in revenue generated by the tourism sector from 2020 to 2022. The sector netted a revenue of ₹35,168.42 crore in 2022, much higher than ₹12,285.91 crore in 2021 and ₹11,335.96 crore in 2020.

The statistics compiled by the Tourism department showed that Ernakulam topped the list of districts in domestic tourist arrivals at 22,16,250 followed by Idukki (18,01,502), Thiruvananthapuram (17,21,264), Thrissur (11,67,788), Wayanad (8,71,664), and Kozhikode (6,74,237).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.