Kerala registers eighth death, 62 more test positive

A health worker clad in protective gear cleaning the corridor of the out-patient ward at Pathanamthitta General Hospital on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram

30 May 2020 07:16 IST

56 are imported cases, one through contact

Kerala reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, taking the toll to nine. As many as 62 positive cases were reported and 56 of these are cases of infection imported from outside the State.

Kerala recorded its eighth COVID death with the passing of a 65-year-old Thiruvalla native who had returned from Sharjah and had been in treatment at Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kottayam. He had been admitted to an institutional quarantine centre in Pathanamthitta since his return and did not exhibit any symptoms of the disease. He was shifted to the Pathanamthitta District Hospital on May 18. He was shifted to the Kottayam MCH on May 25 after his condition worsened.

A 38-year-old man died from COVID-19 at Government Medical College Hospital, Alappuzha, taking the toll to nine. According to officials, the person, hailing from Pandanad in Chengannur, had come from Abu Dhabi on May 27. “The patient developed haematemesis on Friday morning while at a COVID care centre. He was immediately transferred to the MCH. He died at 2.15 p.m,” said R.V. Ramlal, medical superintendent, MCH.

The deceased was suffering from chronic liver disease. Results of his throat swab came back positive after the death, the official added.

Of the 62 new cases, 33 cases were reported in expatriates who had returned home from abroad and 23 in persons who had returned to the State from other parts of the country, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said here on Friday.

The imported cases apart, the new cases include two cabin crew of Air India who had come on one of the flights to the capital, two remand prisoners at Neyyattinkara special sub-jail in the capital, one health-care worker ing Palakkad, and one person in Ernakulam who is believed to have acquired the infection through contact with known/unknown source of infection.

Palakkad accounted for 14 cases, Kannur 7, Thrissur 6, Pathanamthitta 6, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram 5 each, Kasaragod and Ernakulam 4 each, Alappuzha 3, Wayanad and Kollam 2 each, while Kottayam, Idukki, and Kozhikode reported one case each.

Ten persons were also reported to have recovered from their disease.

The number of hotspots in the State went up to 101, following the addition of 22 new hotspots.