State registers 7,002 new cases

The State’s COVID-19 case graph is on a plateau, with the State registering 7,002 new cases on Friday, when 63,384 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate is more or less stabilised and touched 11.04% on Friday.

The State also reported more recoveries than new cases on the day as has been the trend until the past few days, with 7,854 patients getting discharged from hospitals.

While the cumulative case burden going up to 4,73,468 cases, the active case pool went down further and touched 83,208, ensuring that the health system is not overwhelmed. So far, a total of 3,88,504 persons have recovered.

The cumulative death toll escalated to 1,640 with 27 deaths which occurred in the past two weeks. Thiruvananthapuram accounted for eight of these deaths, Ernakulam seven, Thrissur four, Malappuram three, Kannur two, while Wayanad, Kozhikode and Kollam reported one case each.

Official figures put the number of critically ill patients who are in ICUs at 822, with 214 requiring ventilator support.

Of the new cases, 6,904 are locally acquired infections, with the source of infection remaining untraced in 646 cases. The health-care workers who got infected number 66.

Among districts, Thrissur reported 951 cases, Kozhikode 763, Malappuram 761, Ernakulam 673, Kollam 671, Alappuzha 643, Thiruvananthapuram 617, Palakkad 464, Kottayam 461, Kannur 354, Pathanamthitta 183, Wayanad 167, Idukki 157 and Kasaragod 137.