State registers 400 new COVID-19 cases

March 27, 2022 21:14 IST

The State on Sunday registered 400 new COVID-19 cases when 14,913 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

There are 3,833 patients with COVID-19 (active cases) in the State. A total of 593 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 12.5% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals came down to 420 cases. New hospital admissions was 61.

The State declared three COVID deaths which occurred in the last few days but which were declared only in the last 24 hours. The State also added 22 pending COVID deaths to the official list of COVID fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality rose to 67,797. Of these, 32,014 (47.2 %) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,31,046 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 88 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 56, Kottayam 55, Kozhikode 37, Pathanamthitta 30, Kollam 27, Idukki 24, Thrissur 19, Kannur 16, Wayanad 15, Alappuzha 12, Kasaragod 8, Palakkad 8 and Malappuram 5.