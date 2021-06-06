Kerala registers 227 COVID-19 fatalities

Cases fall, but TPR shows no significant decline

The State on Sunday reported 14,672 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,02,792 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) is 14.27%, and does not seem to have shown a significant reduction since the past several days.

The active case pool dipped further to 1,60,653 patients, with 21,429 patients reported to have recovered. As many as 227 deaths, the highest so far, were added to the official list taking the cumulative fatalities to 9,946.

Hospitalisations and ICU occupancy are declining slowly but steadily.

On Sunday, 2,446 persons were hospitalised with COVID. The total number of patients who are being treated for moderate or severe infection, however, went up slightly from that of the previous day and now stands at 35,231.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients in both public and private hospitals has declined to 3,376, while those requiring ventilator support dropped significantly to 1,333. The figure on Saturday was 1,415.

The active case pool and hospitalisations have dipped in all districts and the declining trend has been holding steady. Malappuram has 30,235 active cases while Ernakulam has 20,247 patients in the active case pool.

Thiruvananthapuram district’s active case pool has only 13,537 patients. But hospitalisations remain high with 5,829 persons remaining under treatment in various hospitals.

The State’s cumulative case burden now stands at 26,33,082 cases.

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases with 2,126, Ernakulam 1,807, Malappuram 1,687, Kollam 1,648, Palakkad 1,494, Thrissur 1,417, Kozhikode 960, Alappuzha 925, Kannur 640, Kottayam 499, Idukki 489, Kasaragod 423, Pathanamthitta 359 and Wayanad 198.