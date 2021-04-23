State records yet another high

Thiruvananthapuram

23 April 2021 20:26 IST

Of the 1,30,617 tested, 28,447 turn positive; TPR at 21.78%

As the second wave of COVID-19 relentlessly rides through the State, the past seven days have seen Kerala set as many new records as far as daily new cases are concerned.

On Friday, when the test results of 1,30,617 samples came in, the case graph went up by another 28,447 new cases, which is the highest single-day spike reported till date in the State.

The test positivity rate, which, less than three weeks ago was around 3%, now stands at 21.78% More results of the augmented testing drive are expected to come in the following days.

Advertising

Advertising

Except for two districts, all others have over a thousand new cases each, while Ernakulam and Kozhikode have over 4,000 new cases each.

ICU admissions are soaring by the day and as on Friday, 1,218 critically ill patients are being cared for in ICUs, with 347 requiring ventilator assistance.

The cumulative case burden now stands at 13,50,501 cases. The active case pool of the State is 1,78,983.

However, among this, the actual number of hospitalised patients is 16,999, with 3,609 persons newly admitted on Friday.

Large-scale testing is thus helping the State trace and isolate thousands of patients with mild or asymptomatic infections. At present, a total of 3,74, 464 persons are on home or institutional isolation in the State.

On Friday, 5,663 persons were reported to have recovered from COVID. The total recoveries now number 11,66,135.

27 deaths

The State’s case fatality graph is rising proportionate to the rise in new cases and on Friday, 27 deaths were added to the official list, taking the toll to 5,055.

The active case pool in Ernakulam is 29,708. Of this, 1,960 are in hospitalised.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the active case pool is rising fast and stands at 12,462. However, the capital district has the highest number of hospitalised patients at 2,183.

Kottayam district, which has 14,529 patients in its active case pool, recorded the highest number of hospital admissions for the second consecutive day, admitting 965 patients on Friday. On Thursday also, the district saw 867 patients going into hospitals.

Among the districts, Ernakulam again reported the highest number of new cases with 4,548 cases, Kozhikode 3,939, Thrissur 2,952, Malappuram 2,671, Thiruvananthapuram 2,345, Kannur 1,998, Kottayam 1,986, Palakkad 1,728, Alappuzha 1,239, Pathanamthitta 1,171, Kasaragod 1,110, Kollam 1,080, Idukki 868, and Wayanad 812 cases.