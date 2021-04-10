State records rise in cases, deaths

6,194 cases added to caseload list, TPR at 10%

Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph rose further on Saturday when the State added 6,194 new cases to its case tally, after testing 61,957 samples in the past 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative case burden ever since the pandemic began, rose to 11,60,204 cases.

The swift pace of disease transmission, evident in the second wave sweeping across the country, is very much seen in Kerala too, where the test positivity rate (TPR) soared from 2% to 10% on Saturday, in a little over 10 days.

The active case pool of the State is also growing rapidly and now has 39,778 patients. The numbers are the highest in Kozhikode, which has 5,955 patients, followed by Ernakulam (5,203) and Kannur (4,888).

With 2,584 recoveries being reported on the day, the cumulative recoveries reported by the State ever since the pandemic began touched 11,15,342.

New hospital admissions in the State on Friday was 982. Another 13,490 persons were newly added to the pool of people on home or institutional quarantine on the day.

The addition of 17 new deaths that took place in the past few days to the official list of COVID fatalities in the State on Saturday took the cumulative COVID toll till date to 4,767 deaths.

Malappuram reported four deaths, Kozhikode and Thrissur three each, Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam and Kannur two each, while one death was reported from Alappuzha..

The number of critically ill COVID patients in the State who are currently being treated in ICUs in various hospitals in the State rose to 583 on Saturday, according to official reports, while the number of patients requiring ventilator assistance also rose to 174.