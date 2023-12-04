State records huge increase in per capita income: CM 

December 04, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST

Kerala has achieved a huge increase in per capita income and the State soon will be free of people with extreme poverty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the Navakerala Sadas held at Government Higher Secondary School, Cheruthuruthy, on Monday, the Chief Minister said the government is on a mission to make the State free of landless and homeless people.

“We bravely defeated natural calamities and pandemics. This achievement is in spite of the revengeful attitude of the Centre toward the State. The huge crowd gathering at each venue of the Sadas gives us confidence to move forward,” he said.

The State is implementing modern agriculture methods to improve production. Implementing mechanisation and ensuring availability of cost- effective services are main goals, as the State faces severe shortage of farm workers, he noted. As many as 22 Kashakasree centres will be stated in the financial year, he said.

Stressing that the allegations against the LIFE Mission projects are baseless, the Chief Minister said more than 4 lakh houses have been built so far under the LIFE Mission project in the State.

“A project to provide houses for the homeless was pushed into controversy by the former Congress MLA. Thus, the work of a dream project in Wadakkanchery was stopped midway. Those who campaigned to torpedo the project with the help of the BJP government in the centre are raising criticism against delay in implementation of the project,” he said.

As many as 280 people will get forest title deeds in the Navakerala Sadas to be held at the Kerala Agricultural University ground on Tuesday. All eligible people will be given title deeds in the current tenure of the LDF government. So far 1,466 title deeds have been distributed in the Ollur constituency alone, Revenue Minister K. Rajan said.

Development works worth ₹500 crore are in progress at Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital, Health Minister Veena George has said. The State is spending ₹1,600 crore a year for providing free treatment. This is the highest in the country. However, the State health department alone has to get arrears of ₹219 crore from the centre, she added.

The LDF government will continue investment for infrastructure development of the education institutions, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said. An amount of ₹183.90 crore has been utilised for development of schools in Thrissur district alone. Kerala has the least number of dropouts of students from education institutions in the country, he noted.

Navakerala Sadas will be held in the Manalur, Nattika and Ollur and Thrissur constituencies on Tuesday. There are traffic regulations in the city in connection with Navakerala Sadas on Tuesday evening.