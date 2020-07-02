State records day of 202 recoveries, 160 new cases

Thiruvananthapuram

02 July 2020 20:52 IST

Local transmission remains a steady constant

It turned out to be a rare day on Thursday when the number of recoveries from COVID-19 exceeded the number of new cases, with the State reporting 202 recoveries and 160 new cases.

The number of active cases now is 2,088. The number of persons who have tested positive ever since the outbreak began is 4,753, of whom, 2,638 have recovered so far. Till date, 25 deaths due to the disease has been reported in the State.

New cases contracted through local transmission, however, is emerging to be a steady constant, with 14 such cases being reported from Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam districts. Of the 160 new cases, 146 are imported cases of infection, detected in persons who had come from abroad and from other parts of the country.

On Thursday, 18,790 persons who completed their quarantine period were dropped from the list of persons under COVID-19 surveillance. Those currently under quarantine is 1,78,099, of whom 2,988 with mild COVID-like symptoms are isolated in various hospitals in districts. The number of new hospital admissions on Thursday was 403.

The State hiked its sample testing significantly, with 7,589 samples being tested within the last 24 hours. Till date, nearly 2.5 lakh tests have been done, apart from the sentinel survey samples numbering 52,316.

The number of hotspots in the State now is 123.