State records 6,638 new cases, 7,828 recoveries

Thiruvananthapuram

31 October 2020 09:36 IST

State’s active case pool comes down to 90,565 cases

Kerala reported 6,638 new COVID-19 cases on Friday when 53,981 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate that seems to have stabilised around 12-14 % these past two weeks remained at 12.29% on Friday.

The State again reported more recoveries than new cases, with 7,828 patients leaving hospitals. The State’s active case pool has thus again come down to 90,565 cases on Friday, not yet crossing the one lakh mark. If the current weekly growth rate in cases is maintained by the State , it might be weeks before the active cases cross one lakh mark.

Of the active cases, 806 patients are being treated in ICUs with 230 requiring ventilator support.

With the total recoveries till date reaching 3,32,994, the cumulative case burden has touched 4,25,122 cases.

Cumulative toll

The new deaths added to the State’s official COVID-19 death list on Friday is 28, taking the cumulative toll to 1,457. Of these deaths which occurred in the State between October 17 and 27, Thiruvananthapuram accounted for seven, Kozhikode five, Malappuram and Thrissur three each, Ernakulam, Kottayam, and Kollam two each, and Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, and Kannur one case each.

Of the new cases reported on Friday, 6,553 cases (98.7%) are locally acquired infections. This includes 700 cases wherein the authorities could not find an epidemiological link. The number of health-care workers who contracted the disease is 64.

Among the districts, Thrissur reported 1,096 cases, Malappuram 761, Kozhikode 722, Ernakulam 674, Alappuzha 664, Thiruvananthapuram 587, Kollam 482, Palakkad 482, Kottayam 367, Kannur 341, Pathanamthitta 163, Kasaragod 133, Wayanad 90, and Idukki 76 cases.

The active caseload in districts are fluctuating and Ernakulam, where the number of active cases had been on the slide has again come up to 12,323. Thrissur has 10,023 cases, Malappuram 9,736, and Kozhikode 9,609. Thiruvananthapuram, which for weeks had the highest active caseload, now has the fifth position with 89,547 cases.