State reception to Sreejesh today

P.R. Sreejesh, goal keeper of the Indian hockey team that won Bronze-medal at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, will be accorded a government reception led by Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman at the Cochin International Airport Limited around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The reception will be held in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. He will be escorted to his home at Kizhakkambalam by a slew of vehicles carrying sports organisers, sportsmen, and people’s representatives.

Olympic Association president Sunilkumar V., Kerala Sports Council president Mercykuttan, District Collector Jaffer Malik and the Sports and Youth Director will be present at the airport to receive Mr. Sreejesh.

Cash award

The Regional Sports Centre (RSC), Kochi, has announced a cash award of ₹5 lakh to Mr. Sreejesh, who was accorded honorary membership of the RSC in September, 2018.


