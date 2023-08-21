State receiving eligible share from Centre: V. Muraleedharan

August 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala is receiving its eligible share from the Central government, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Inaugurating ‘Gramolsavam,’ an event organised by the Central Bureau of Communication on Central government’s policies and programmes at Attingal on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan said the State had received projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore from the Centre over the past nine years.

The share of States from the divisible pool was determined on the basis of the recommendations of the Finance Commission and other criteria. If at all there would be a dip in Kerala’s share, it would be addressed, he said. The Central government treated all States on an equal footing and distributes benefits based on eligibility, he said. V. Palanichami, Additional Director General (Kerala, Lakshadweep Region) Central Bureau of Communication, M. Anil Kumar, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and other officials were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.