State receiving eligible share from Centre: V. Muraleedharan

August 21, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala is receiving its eligible share from the Central government, Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan has said.

Inaugurating ‘Gramolsavam,’ an event organised by the Central Bureau of Communication on Central government’s policies and programmes at Attingal on Monday, Mr. Muraleedharan said the State had received projects worth more than ₹3 lakh crore from the Centre over the past nine years.

The share of States from the divisible pool was determined on the basis of the recommendations of the Finance Commission and other criteria. If at all there would be a dip in Kerala’s share, it would be addressed, he said. The Central government treated all States on an equal footing and distributes benefits based on eligibility, he said. V. Palanichami, Additional Director General (Kerala, Lakshadweep Region) Central Bureau of Communication, M. Anil Kumar, State Director, Nehru Yuva Kendra, and other officials were present.

