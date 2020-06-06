State receives 60% rainfall in excess

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

06 June 2020 19:54 IST

Isolated heavy rain to continue in central and southern districts

The first week of the 2020 southwest monsoon season has been a thoroughly wet one for Kerala.

The State has received 60% rainfall in excess from the normal for the June 1 to June 6 period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officially, the monsoon set in over Kerala on June 1. According to figures for the first week, Kerala has received rainfall in ‘large excess’ (60% in excess of normal rainfall) in IMD parlance.

Advertising

Advertising

Seven districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Alappuzha, have recorded ‘large excess.’

Thiruvananthapuram received 257% excess rainfall during the first seven days, while Kozhikode received 188% and Kannur 138% excess rainfall.

Thrissur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam recorded normal rainfall (departure between -19% and +19%), while Kollam and Kottayam recorded excess rainfall (between 20% to 59% in excess).

Yellow alerts

Most central and southern districts of the State could expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday, the IMD said. Yellow alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and idukki. The other districts could expect light to moderate rainfall, the weather agency said.