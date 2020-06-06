Kerala

State receives 60% rainfall in excess

Isolated heavy rain to continue in central and southern districts

The first week of the 2020 southwest monsoon season has been a thoroughly wet one for Kerala.

The State has received 60% rainfall in excess from the normal for the June 1 to June 6 period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Officially, the monsoon set in over Kerala on June 1. According to figures for the first week, Kerala has received rainfall in ‘large excess’ (60% in excess of normal rainfall) in IMD parlance.

Seven districts, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, Kannur and Alappuzha, have recorded ‘large excess.’

Thiruvananthapuram received 257% excess rainfall during the first seven days, while Kozhikode received 188% and Kannur 138% excess rainfall.

Thrissur, Wayanad, Palakkad, Idukki, Ernakulam recorded normal rainfall (departure between -19% and +19%), while Kollam and Kottayam recorded excess rainfall (between 20% to 59% in excess).

Yellow alerts

Most central and southern districts of the State could expect isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday, the IMD said. Yellow alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and idukki. The other districts could expect light to moderate rainfall, the weather agency said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 7:57:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/state-receives-60-rainfall-in-excess/article31767893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY