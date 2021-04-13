State receives 2 lakh doses of Covaxin

Thiruvananthapuram

13 April 2021 23:32 IST

Kerala received two lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine (Covaxin) on Tuesday. This is part of the 4.74 lakh doses that had been promised to the State earlier and which was expected to arrive this week.

The Thiruvananthapuram region received 68,000 doses, Ernakulam, 78,000, and Kozhikode 54,000 doses.

Mass vaccination drive is continuing in the State and according to the official information updated on Tuesday on the CoWin app, Kerala managed to deliver 1,65,650 doses of vaccine on the day, through 1,738 sites, including 1,339 government hospitals and 399 private hospitals.

With this, the State has covered 52,65,813 persons above 45 years with at least one dose of the vaccine, while 5,53,113 persons among this have received both doses of vaccine.

Thiruvananthapuram managed to deliver close to 17,000 vaccine doses, while Ernakulam covered 27,000 persons.

Though two lakh plus vaccine doses were received on Tuesday, the State’s vaccine position continues to be precarious. Kerala has requested the Centre for an additional supply of 50 lakh doses on an emergency basis so that it can complete vaccinating its estimated 1.13 crore population above 45 years of age .