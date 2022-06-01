State received maximum benefit under Modi govt., says Surendran

Special Correspondent June 01, 2022 21:26 IST

Special Correspondent June 01, 2022 21:26 IST

He said that Centre had recently released compensation dues under the GST regime

He said that Centre had recently released compensation dues under the GST regime

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran on Wednesday claimed that the National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was providing all assistance to Kerala ever since it assumed power eight years ago. Addressing a news conference here, Mr. Surendran said that the Centre on Tuesday had released compensation dues amounting to ₹5,693 crore under the Goods and Services Tax regime to Kerala. He said that the Centre was also providing about ₹3,000 crore as revenue deficit grant to the State every year. The Modi government was implementing cooperative federalism, which paid 42% of the tax revenue to States, Mr. Surendran said, adding that the BJP State unit would celebrate its eighth anniversary with a massive public outreach campaign.



Our code of editorial values