State received 9% excess rainfall

It recorded 2,227.9 mm rain during the southwest monsoon

Kerala received nine per cent excess rainfall during the 2020 southwest monsoon season.

The State recorded 2,227.9 mm against 2,049.2 mm which is normal for the June 1-September 30 period. In India Meteorological Department (IMD) parlance, the southwest monsoon was ‘normal’ over Kerala this year since percentage departures between -19% and +19% is considered ‘normal’ rainfall.

In 2018 and 2019, Kerala had recorded higher amounts of rainfall. The State recorded 2515.73 mm (23.34% excess) in 2018, and 2309.8 mm (12.72%) in 2019.

Five districts recorded ‘excess’ rainfall in the 2020 season: Kannur (28%), Kasaragod (21%), Kottayam (24%), Kozhikode (33%), Thiruvananthapuram (33%). The remaining districts reported normal rainfall.

The Lakshadweep Islands recorded 33% excess rainfall this year, and Mahe, 37% excess rainfall.

This year, the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 1. In August, more than 60 people died in a landslip triggered by torrential rain in Pettimudi in Idukki district.

Low pressure area

Meanwhile, the IMD has reported that a low pressure area has taken shape in the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh -south Odisha coasts on Tuesday morning. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala till October 5. IMD is monitoring the situation.