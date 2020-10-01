State received 9% excess rainfall

Kerala received nine per cent excess rainfall during the 2020 southwest monsoon season.
The State recorded 2,227.9 mm against 2,049.2 mm which is normal for the June 1-September 30 period. In India Meteorological Department (IMD) parlance, the southwest monsoon was ‘normal’ over Kerala this year since percentage departures between -19% and +19% is considered ‘normal’ rainfall.
In 2018 and 2019, Kerala had recorded higher amounts of rainfall. The State recorded 2515.73 mm (23.34% excess) in 2018, and 2309.8 mm (12.72%) in 2019.
Five districts recorded ‘excess’ rainfall in the 2020 season: Kannur (28%), Kasaragod (21%), Kottayam (24%), Kozhikode (33%), Thiruvananthapuram (33%). The remaining districts reported normal rainfall.
The Lakshadweep Islands recorded 33% excess rainfall this year, and Mahe, 37% excess rainfall.
This year, the southwest monsoon had set in over Kerala on June 1. In August, more than 60 people died in a landslip triggered by torrential rain in Pettimudi in Idukki district.
Low pressure area
Meanwhile, the IMD has reported that a low pressure area has taken shape in the Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh -south Odisha coasts on Tuesday morning. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued for Kerala till October 5. IMD is monitoring the situation.