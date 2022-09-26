State readying for wide-ranging campaign against drug menace

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 26, 2022 21:44 IST

The State government is gearing up for its wide-ranging campaign against drug menace and substance abuse.

Excise Minister M.B. Rajesh on Monday chaired a meeting convened to assess the preparations ahead of its launch by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on October 2 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements will be put in place to broadcast the event through KITE Victers channel to venues across the State.

Related events will be organised in all educational institutions including professional colleges, in ward centres, and in libraries. Participation of people's representatives, various local organisations, and personalities from the field of arts and sports will be ensured in every area. Committees will be formed at the local, district and State level as well as at the school-level to prevent the proliferation of drugs.

These committees will be formed before September 28. Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups will organise anti-drug meets on October 9. Trade organisations will organise anti-drug events in bus stands, markets, major town centres, and railway stations on October 14.

'Janajagratha' meetings will be organised in all wards on October 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On November 1, a human chain against drug abuse would be organised at the school level.

