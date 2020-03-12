State readying for long-term fight with COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram

12 March 2020 23:49 IST

Two more positive cases on Thursday, condition of those admitted in various hospitals satisfactory

The State may have to engage in a long-term fight with COVID-19, as more positive cases of the disease from multiple nations are surfacing in the State.

The social disruption, necessitated by the stringent preventive and containment measures, is likely to be prolonged, it is feared.

On Thursday, two positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State. One was from Kannur district in a person who had come from Dubai, and the second in Thrissur, who had landed from Qatar. They are now in the isolation ward at the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital and Thrissur General Hospital respectively.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases at present is 16.

However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who briefed media, said this number could become 17 as one case in Thiruvananthapuram was likely to be confirmed as positive (the sample which had tested positive in the first instance was being reconfirmed at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha). This person, currently in isolation at the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital, had returned from Dubai, but after travel to multiple nations, including Italy. The condition of all COVID-19 positive cases in various hospitals is satisfactory.

Number may go up

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the three cases are unconnected to the Pathanamthitta cluster. The State has moved to a situation wherein the threat of importation of more and more positive cases of the disease in the coming days is distinct and real, especially from nations where Keralites are residing in large numbers.

Ms. Shylaja had confirmed here on Wednesday that all airports in the State had begun to report increased arrivals of passengers from COVID-19-affected nations. As on Thursday, the State had 4,180 persons under surveillance, of whom 290 are isolated in hospitals and 3,910 on home quarantine.

Mr. Vijayan said the State was going through a crucial situation which called for strengthened vigil, responsible civic behaviour and strict adherence to the directives. The Health Department would focus on creating public awareness on giving special care and attention to the elderly, as they were vulnerable to the disease. Families should ensure that none with any respiratory symptom, especially relatives or visitors from abroad, comes into contact with the elderly.

Public anxiety

While public anxiety and fear over COVID-19 were understandable, the government would deal strictly with those who harassed foreigners or take unwarranted action against people in the pretext of COVID-19 vigilance, he added.