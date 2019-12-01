Kerala

State ready with draft of law for film industry

Law to be based on Adoor Gopalakrishnan committee and Hema commission recommendations

The State government has prepared the draft of a comprehensive law to regulate the film industry, Culture Minister A.K. Balan has said.

He said this law would be based on the recommendations of the Adoor Gopalakrishnan committee and the yet-to-be submitted Hema commission report to explore the possibility of enhancing women’s participation and ensuring their presence in the industry.

On the allegations by producers regarding the use of ganja and other narcotic substances at shooting sites, he said that the government would intervene if there was a specific complaint.

“The State government is ready to intervene, but since there should not be any complaints that the intervention has crossed limits, we need to get specific complaints. The producers have agreed to submit the complaint soon,” he said. He reiterated that the State government did not agree with banning anyone.

M. Renjith, president of the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA), said that the association still stood by the allegation on narcotic use.

He said the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) had sent a letter to the Kerala Film Producers Association seeking a meeting to discuss the issue regarding banning actor Shane Nigam.

