State ready to tackle monsoon fury: Minister

Review meeting of District Collectors held

Review meeting of District Collectors held

The State is fully prepared to face any emergency situation during the monsoon, Revenue Minster K. Rajan has said. He was speaking after an online review meeting of District Collectors here on Friday on the preparations arranged in various districts to face monsoon fury.

As many as 3,071 buildings have been identified to open rehabilitation camps if necessary. These buildings can accommodate around 4 lakh people, the Minister said.

“Currently 69 people from 23 families have been rehabilitated to five relief camps in the State. Control rooms, which function 24X7, have been opened in district and taluk centres to coordinate disaster management and relief works. Direction has been given to distribute Rs. 25,000 to village officers to coordinate relief works,” he said.

As strong winds have been predicted, the Minister asked the authorities to consider applications for felling trees in dangerous conditions without any delay. Work to remove silt that was dumped during last floods is progressing, the Minister said.

According to weather predictions, the State may witness heavy rain along with lightning and thunder in the coming five days. High tidal waves have also been predicted. There is a ban on fishing too.

Incident Response Teams have been revamped. Their training has been progressing. Preparations according to the orange book for tackling monsoon disasters have been done. Special focus will be given to high range areas, the Minister said.