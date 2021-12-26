State ready for vaccination of teenagers: Health Minister

Thiruvananthapuram

26 December 2021 23:18 IST

15 lakh children in 15-18 age group to be covered

Kerala is fully prepared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to teenagers in the 15-18 age group as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Health Minister Veena George has said.

The Minister said arrangements would be made to vaccinate about 15 lakh teenagers in the target group after assessing their health status.

Omicron threat

She said efforts would be made to complete the vaccination for children at the earliest, in view of the emerging threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus. Ms.George said the vaccination of citizens above the age of 18 was in the last phase.

As many as 2,60,63,883 citizens had received the first dose of vaccine representing 97.58% of the target group while 76.67% (2,04,77,049 citizens) were fully vaccinated. The State, she said, was geared up to administer the precaution dose for health workers, frontline warriors and senior citizens, as per the guidelines prescribed by the Centre.

Meanwhile, the government has directed all citizens to get themselves vaccinated at the earliest, before January 3 when the priority shifts to the inoculation of children. The State currently has a stock of 26 lakh vaccines.