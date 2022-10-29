State readies for human chain

Centred round schools and offices at 3 p.m. on November 1

The Hindu Bureau
October 29, 2022 23:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

National Service Scheme volunteers participating in an anti-drugs campaign in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram The State is ready for the anti-drugs human chain being organised by the government as part of its ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The human chain will be formed at 3 p.m. on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, across the State. These will be formed centred round schools and offices in each ward. In wards that do not have a school, the human chain will be formed at a main centre.

The human chains will be formed at the most important centres in the State too. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme at the human chain being formed at the Martyrs’ Column in the State capital.

Ministers, people’s representatives, thousands of students, and the public will join the 5-km human chain from Gandhi Park to Ayyankali Square.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In schools, students, parents, teachers, employees, traders, Kudumbashree members, people’s representatives, and the public will form the human chain.

On November 1, people should start coming together for the human chain from 2.30 p.m. the human chain will be formed at 3 p.m., and an anti-drugs pledge would follow. Symbolic burning of drugs and buried.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Proclamation rallies and flash mobs will be held on Sunday and Monday, ahead of the human chain on Tuesday.

Besides the city, human chains would be formed in Nedumangad, Kallara, and Aryanad in the district.

Every individual should join this fight against drugs, the Minister said. Such a large chain of people, at the same time, against drugs, would be rare in the world, he said.

The first phase of the campaign that began on October 6 will end with the human chain on November 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app