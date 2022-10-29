State readies for human chain

National Service Scheme volunteers participating in an anti-drugs campaign in front of the Secretariat on Saturday.

Thiruvananthapuram The State is ready for the anti-drugs human chain being organised by the government as part of its ‘No to Drugs’ campaign, Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh has said.

The human chain will be formed at 3 p.m. on November 1, Kerala Piravi Day, across the State. These will be formed centred round schools and offices in each ward. In wards that do not have a school, the human chain will be formed at a main centre.

The human chains will be formed at the most important centres in the State too. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the programme at the human chain being formed at the Martyrs’ Column in the State capital.

Ministers, people’s representatives, thousands of students, and the public will join the 5-km human chain from Gandhi Park to Ayyankali Square.

In schools, students, parents, teachers, employees, traders, Kudumbashree members, people’s representatives, and the public will form the human chain.

On November 1, people should start coming together for the human chain from 2.30 p.m. the human chain will be formed at 3 p.m., and an anti-drugs pledge would follow. Symbolic burning of drugs and buried.

Proclamation rallies and flash mobs will be held on Sunday and Monday, ahead of the human chain on Tuesday.

Besides the city, human chains would be formed in Nedumangad, Kallara, and Aryanad in the district.

Every individual should join this fight against drugs, the Minister said. Such a large chain of people, at the same time, against drugs, would be rare in the world, he said.

The first phase of the campaign that began on October 6 will end with the human chain on November 1.