State reaches another new high of 3,830 cases

Thiruvananthapuram

16 September 2020 20:22 IST

2,263 recoveries and 14 more deaths reported

The State on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 3,830 new COVID-19 cases, taking the cumulative case burden till date to 1,17,863.

The sample testing went up in the last 24 hours to reach 46,162. There were also 2,263 recoveries. With total recoveries being 84,608, the number of patients currently under treatment is 32,709.

Advertising

Advertising

Of these, 301 are critically ill and being treated in ICUs, with 72 of them requiring ventilator support.

With 14 more deaths, the toll now stands at 480. These occurred between August 28 and September 9 and were added to the provisional list by the Health Department, Six of these deaths were reported from Palakkad, three from Kozhikode, two from Malappuram and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kannur.

Of the 3,830 new cases reported, 3,628 cases are locally acquired infections. This includes infections reported in 66 health-care workers also, of whom, 28 are in Thiruvananthapuram.

Thiruvananthapuram marked a new high in daily case burden reporting 675 new cases. Of these, all except five cases are locally acquired infections. The district also has the highest number of active cases in the State at 5,760.

Kozhikode reported 468 cases, Alappuzha 323, Ernakulam 319, Kollam 300, Malappuram 298, Thrissur 263, Kannur 247, Pathanamthitta, 236, Palakkad 220, Kottayam 187, Kasaragod 119, Wayanad 99 and Idukki 76.

The number of hotspots at present is 610.