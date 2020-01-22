State put on alert against nCoV

As the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) has spread and reached the U.S. shores, the State Health authorities on Wednesday reviewed its emergency preparedness, strengthened surveillance and issued general guidelines to all district health officials on how to tackle any suspicious cases with a travel history.

The State-level rapid response team of the department met here to discuss the new developments. Any travel-related cases with symptoms of cold and fever reported in the community would be picked up by district surveillance officers (DSO) for testing and isolation for up to 28 days.

Any asymptomatic person who comes into the State from areas where nCoV has been reported will also be isolated at home for 28 days, from the date on which they departed.

In every district, one district hospital will be prepared for testing and isolation of suspected cases and one tertiary care centre for admitting patients who needed additional medical care. Passenger surveillance has commenced in major airports across the nation and in Kochi too, where special health counters have been opened near the immigration desk.

An official statement from Kochi airport authorities said that passengers coming from areas from where the disease has been reported are being briefed on the precautions to be followed. All touch points are sanitised and airport officials deployed in the international arrival area have been provided masks and gloves.

Special transportation arrangements, including a sterilised ambulance, is on standby at the airport to transport any suspected case to the designated hospital. All health workers have been alerted to keep a list of any new persons with a travel history in their area and to follow them up.

Any enquiry regarding nCoV or queries on travel may be handled by the Health helpline, DISHA (Dial 1156).

State Nodal Officer Public Health Emergencies Amar Fettle said that while the situation was evolving, Kerala stood a special risk. A number of students from Kerala were doing undergraduate medical studies in China and many were expected to travel to their home town during the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays.

Surveillance of influenza-like illness and severe acute respiratory illnesses in the community has been strengthened and private hospitals have been asked to be in the loop.

The stress as always is on following the basic respiratory etiquette and hygiene measures such as frequent hand washing and rest at home. Any samples (throat swabs, chest secretions, broncho-pulmonary lavage) would be sent for testing to the NIV unit at Alappuzha. There are adequate stock of personal protection equipment, Dr. Fettle said.