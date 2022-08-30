Kerala preparing its own curriculum framework: Minister Sivankutty

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty. File. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Kerala has already started preparing its own curriculum framework through a process of popular discussions and debates, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

The State had already put on record its opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP), which was too centralised and went against popular as well as student concerns, he said in the Assembly on Tuesday.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Abid Hussein Thangal on the implementation of the policy.

The State's school education policy firmly upheld and was rooted in social justice, civic sense, nationalism, scientific temper, and environmental awareness. The State would not compromise on these basic values while framing its school education curriculum, Mr. Sivankutty said.

Many of the suggestions in the National Education Policy had already been implemented by the State. The policy was a bundle of contradictions and it also totally disregarded values such as democracy, secularism and equality. The Centre also seemed to be withdrawing from the policy that children had the right to free education till the age of 14.

Kerala had already informed the Centre that the National Education Policy would weaken all federal principles and that it would lead to increased privatisation and communalisation of education, Mr. Sivankutty said.