State prepared to deal with monsoon fury, says Revenue Minister K. Rajan

July 04, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Revenue Minister K. Rajan on Tuesday said that the State is well prepared to prevent as well as deal with monsoon-related disasters in the State. The Minister was speaking after a review meeting attended by Collectors, Deputy Collectors and tahsildars of all districts.

In the wake of heavy rain alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) here on July 4 and 5, special attention should be paid to Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts, the Minister said. Incident response system has been put in place in all taluks and revenue officers directed to report for duty within 36 hours.

Important decisions taken in the meeting are as follows:

a) Collector’s permission is not required for felling dangerous tree branches

b) Traffic regulations to the hilly areas of ​​Idukki from Wednesday

c) Special facilities will be arranged for the differently abled, fever patients and guest workers in relief camps

d) Revenue officers on leave must report for work within 36 hours

